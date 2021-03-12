Menu
Christina D. Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Christina D. Williams

BAMBERG -- Christina D. Williams, 32, of 35 Oakdale Trailer Park Road, died Monday, March 7, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Mar
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery
Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
