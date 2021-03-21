Menu
Christine Simpson
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Christine Simpson

ORANGEBURG -- Christine Simpson, 56, of 146 Nadine Lane, died March 19, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at noon Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Unity Fellowship Community Church, with Pastor Jerome Anderson officiating.

The body will be placed in the church for viewing at 11 a.m.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family.
Lou Jennings-West
March 26, 2021
My sincere and deepest sympathy to the Simpson family. Christine was truly a genuine person and always had a smile on her face. She always called me "Shermie". RIP in peace my friend. I love you, but God loved you best.
Julia Sherman
March 26, 2021
There is a sense of loss when I think of Christine and the life she lived that was of God. I pray for the family with condolences and love. May God forever keep you and bless you!
Rev. Judy Brown
March 25, 2021
Our heartfelt prayers to your family and friends. I´ve enjoyed the time God has blessed our family to know Ms. Christine Simpson, always a smile and an encouraging word. May your family continue to embrace God´s everlasting love to sustain you during this time.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Dingle
March 24, 2021
Erica Canty
March 23, 2021
Erica Canty
March 23, 2021
Erica Canty
March 23, 2021
We've had so much fun & I'll always remember this night Christine Simpson "My Sissy" True friends are like Diamonds -Rare & False friends are like autumn leaves found everywhere.Thank you for being my True Diamond Friend. May You Rest in Peace.
Erica Canty
March 23, 2021
Sending my condolences and prayers to the family. May the peace of God and the Holy Spirit be always presence with the family.
Judy Brown
March 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family may God bless you all.
Lou Jennings-west
March 22, 2021
