Cindy M. Furtick
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Cindy M. Furtick

CORDOVA -- Cindy M. Furtick, 57, of Cordova, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Ken Hay will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Cindy was born Jan. 25, 1964, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Tommy Milhouse and Jean Benton Milhouse. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Mrs. Cindy loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Bobby Furtick of the home; daughters, Brittney Renee Amaker of Cordova and Jessica Ann Williams (Barrett) of Neeses; grandchildren, Caydence Amaker, Bobby Amaker Jr., Colby Williams and Clay Williams; sister, Windy Ginn (Frank) of Cordova; brother, Michael Milhouse of Cordova; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call the residence of Bobby Furtick.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Feb
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Wendy and Family I´am so sorry to hear about Cindy I know she will be missed but she is not hurting anymore she is with the Lord so just think of all the good times y´all had together God Bless your Family and sending prayers your way
Kathy Rasmussen
February 24, 2021
