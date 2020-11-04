Clara Sue Johnson Boltin

ORANGEBURG -- Clara Sue Johnson Boltin, 83, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She traded her earthly house in for her eternal home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. George Moore and the Rev. David Royster will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Charles Smalls, William Goins, Clyde Hoover, Paul Boswell, McArthur Lewis and Scott Boltin

Clara was the wife of Jacob Boltin and she was the cherished, beloved mother of three children, Jeff Boltin, Jeremy Boltin (Luk) and Barbara Goins (William). She will always be remembered by her children and her husband for her support, love, devotion and Godly character, placing their needs and desires before her own. She was the "GLUE" that held the family together.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1937, on a cotton farm in Delta County, Cooper, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Albert O. and Essie Moore Johnson. She was a woman of great faith and Godly character. She enjoyed the comforts of home with her and was a true example of a homemaker. She was always available to help anyone in the community, young or old, family or friends or stranger. She was an extraordinary woman who touched many lives and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by two brothers and five sisters.

She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Jacob Boltin; sons, Jeff Boltin, Jeremy Boltin (Luk); daughter, Barbara Goins (William); three grandsons; three granddaughters; sister, Dana Rosenboom (Mike); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association at 44 Markfield Drive, Suite A, Charleston, SC 29407.

