Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clarence L. Brandyburg

Clarence L. Brandyburg

BOWMAN – Graveside funeral services for Clarence L. Brandyburg, 88, of 2875 Homestead Road, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Brandyburg died Monday, Oct. 19, at Jolley Acres following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19. You may reach the family at 803-829-3404.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.