Clarence L. Brandyburg

BOWMAN – Graveside funeral services for Clarence L. Brandyburg, 88, of 2875 Homestead Road, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Brandyburg died Monday, Oct. 19, at Jolley Acres following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19. You may reach the family at 803-829-3404.

