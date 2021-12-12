Claude "Sonny" Calder Jr.

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Claude Wylie "Sonny" Calder, Jr., 86, of Bamberg, will be held 2 o'clock p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Bamberg, with the Rev. Kevin Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 12:45 until 1:45 in the church fellowship hall and following the service at the graveside. Burial will be held in the Bamberg County Memory Gardens. The family has asked that memorials be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 335, Bamberg, SC 29003 or to the Citadel Alumni Association, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409-6130. Mr. Calder passed away at home with family by his side on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Born in Charleston, he was a son of the late Claude Wylie Calder Sr. and Ann Connelly Calder and was married to Joanne Gamble Calder. Sonny was a member of the class of 1957 at The Citadel where he was a member of the Citadel Brigadier Foundation and was a Life member in the Citadel Alumni Association and served in the U. S. Army National Guard for 11 years. Mr. Calder was a lifelong entrepreneur and spent most of his career in the funeral industry and was the founding member of Carolina Southern Funeral Supply in Bamberg. He loved spending time with his girls and the grandchildren and just being around family. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Citadel football fan.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Joanne G. Calder of the home; three daughters, Karen (Craig) Threatt, Kim (Buddy) West and Elizabeth (Jack) Brandon all of Bamberg; his grandchildren, Lauren (Devon) Knotts, Richard (Carley) Threatt, Calder and Hagan West and Grant and Blythe Weaver; great-grandchildren, Wylie, Ashton, Kylie and Maddox; nephews, Robert Connelly Calder and Joseph Michael Calder.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Connelly "Sug" Calder.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.