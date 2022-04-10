Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clay C. Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Clay C. Jones

ORANGEBURG -- Clay C. Jones, 85, of 917n Graham St., died April 7, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness,

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.