Cleveland Sanders
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Cleveland Sanders

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Cleveland Sanders, 44, of 910 Harper St., will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021.

Mr. Sanders died Feb. 27, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. You may also contact his sister, Yolanda Sanders, at 980-318-7606. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
My condolences to the family RIP.
Jermaine Salley
Classmate
March 6, 2021
Prayers for the family and much love. Peggy holding you close in my prayers.
Alberta Gilmore
March 5, 2021
Sorry for your lost you have my deepest sympathy.cleve get your rest until we meet again on the other side sip
Nicole Jefferson
March 4, 2021
