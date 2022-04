Clifford Hamilton

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Clifford Hamilton will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Union Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Jamison. Maximum of 50 people can attend.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. COVID 19 guidelines will be in place.

Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.