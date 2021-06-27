Menu
Clyde Baxter
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Clyde Baxter

ORANGEBURG -- Clyde Baxter, 71, of 1355 Sifly Road, died June 19, 2021, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at noon Monday, June 28, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

No viewing will be held.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Carrie Bell Baxter would like to thank everyone for their acts of kindness during the passing of her son, Clyde Baxter.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Glover's Funeral Home
SOMEONE I LOOK UP TO AT A ATHLETE, WENT HE WAS AT WILKINSON H.S. . YOU WILL BE TRULY MISS. REST IN PEACE
EVERNE ( GUMMY ) CARR
Friend
June 28, 2021
My condolences to the Baxter family. Believe Clyde is resting in paradise now no more suffering,no More pain
Diane Robinson
Friend
June 28, 2021
Condolences to the Baxter Family from the Boyd family classmate Elouise Boyd Bowman may God keep you in perfect peace during this time of sorrow.
MARGARET FELDER
June 28, 2021
Our condolences to the Baxter family. Jesus said you can lean on him.
Mr.& Mrs Herbert (Janice) Snell
Friend
June 28, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family during your time of sorrow. We will forever remember Clyde.
Anne Thomas and the Thomas Family
Family
June 27, 2021
Aunt Bell, my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. I am sorry to hear of Clyde´s passing. May he Rest In Peace!
Lemmietta McNeilly
Family
June 27, 2021
We´re Sending Our Heartfelt Condolences To The Baxter Family Members May Clyde Rest In Peace.
Shirley Davis Thomas
School
June 27, 2021
With deep sympathy you are in my thoughts and prayers. Will miss you.
Adia C Wright Walker
School
June 27, 2021
