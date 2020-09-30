Rev. Clyde Bearden

BAMERG – The Rev. Clyde Bearden, 64, of Bamberg, entered into eternal rest Monday evening, Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence.

Born Jan. 28, 1956, in Bamberg, he was a son of the late Floyd Bodiford Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Hiott Bodiford Collins. He was a maintenance technician at Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing for 25 years. His love for the Lord led him to become the pastor of Bamberg Church of God of Prophecy. He loved taking long walks where he would often talk with many people about anything they needed to talk about. He dearly loved his family and was always willing to help anyone in need. He also enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Dianne Hoover Bearden of Bamberg; sons, Ron Bearden and his wife Becky and Jeremy Bearden, all of Bamberg; one that he loved as his own, Lilla Still of Bamberg; grandson, Clyde Ronald "Little Clyde" Bearden Jr. of Bamberg; sister, Dianne Cooler and her husband Danny of Bamberg; brother, Clarence Bearden and his wife Elaine of Orangeburg; and many nieces and nephews, including two special nephews, Jason Bishop and Josh Bishop, both of Bamberg. He was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Bearden; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Bishop.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 2, at Bamberg Church of God of Prophecy, 425 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, with The Rev. Glen McDugan officiating. Interment will follow in South End Cemetery.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bamberg Church of God of Prophecy.

Arrangements are by the Brice W. Herndon Funeral Homes and Crematory. Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971).

Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

Face masks are encouraged.