Clyde Eugene Bennett

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Memorial services for Clyde Eugene Bennett, Colonel, USAF retired, 89, of Lubbock, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m., Jan. 4, 2022, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Lubbock, with the Rev. David Perdue officiating. Cremation and services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, Texas.

Col. Bennett died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

He was born Feb. 2, 1932, in St. Matthews, South Carolina, to Jacob C. and Nora (Taylor) Bennett. He graduated from St Matthews High School in 1950. He was active in Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended the University of South Carolina on a football scholarship. Clyde was selected 2nd Team All American. He was drafted by the new York Giants, where he played one season with the Ottawa Rough Riders in Canada. He was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003 and is still in the top 50 players at the University.

Clyde entered the United States Air Force in 1955 and in December of 1957 he arrived at Reese AFB in Lubbock for pilot training. There he met Dolores Roberson , a student at Texas Tech. They were married in June of 1960 and returned to Japan where he was stationed. He was stationed at Charleston AFB, upon return to the US in 1961. In 1964 he was selected Initial Cadre for the new C-141 aircraft. In 1971, he flew a tour in H-53's Jolly Green Rescue Helicopters in Southeast Asia. In 1974 he was assigned to Charleston AFB as Commander of the 20th Military Aircraft Squadron. Under his leadership, the 20th became known as the "Bennett's Bandits." He was promoted to Colonel in 1975 and was assigned Deputy Commander of Operations until he retired in 1978. The last summer of active duty was spent in Zaire, Africa, with the 2nd Regiment of the French Foreign Legion's Elite Airborne Rangers, leaving with the uprising there in 1978. He retired with approximately 14,000 hours of flying time in an assortment of aircraft. Clyde was a member of AA for 38 years and was a member of the Daedalians.

Clyde was preceded in death by his son, Ross, and son-in-law, Keith Cleveland.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores; and a daughter, Robin; two brothers-in-law, Ken Roberson and Herbert Stone; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Ross Roberson Bennett Memorial Scholarship Fund, Collegiate Recovery Community, PO Box 41160, Lubbock, TX 79409.