Clyde O. Williams
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC
Clyde O. Williams

COPE -- Clyde O. Williams, 66, of Cope, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church, 1066 Bonnette Road, Cope. The Rev. Walter Pym will be officiating.

Mr. Clyde was born Aug. 19, 1955, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late O.V. Williams and the late Mary Hilda Way Williams. He was a member of Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church. He drove an 18-wheeler for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing golf and watching USC Gamecock football. Mr. Clyde was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Jean Passmore.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Faye Ferguson Williams; daughter, Shannon Williams; seven stepchildren; multiple grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Pennington (Gail) and Russell Williams; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank his nephew, Rusty Williams for his loving care and support of Mr. Clyde over the last several months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 20, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
