Copelyn Levy Riley
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 22 2022
2:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
Copelyn Levy Riley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Bishop Copelyn Levy Riley, 80, of 1661 Burke Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Fellowship Deliverance Holiness Church Cemetery, 5610 Columbia Road. The Rev. Dr. Phyllis Riley Sabb is officiating.

Bishop Riley passed away on Friday, April 15, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. The family will be receiving guests from 4 to 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My very first spiritual dad. One that God use to help draw me closer to God. A faithful true man of God. I will never forget him as long as I live. Mother Co-pastor Riley/ family u have my deepest heartfelt condolences. Please take comfort in knowing he´s with Jesus now the one he preached about and help so many to come to &know Christ. He will be missed by so many love y´all be encourage God will give y´all strength.
Evanglist Debra Nelson Wardlaw
Family
April 18, 2022
My sincere condolences to you and your family
Debra Colter
Other
April 18, 2022
Definitely a good Man.
Nealy Nesl
April 18, 2022
Condolences and prayers to the family. Bishop Riley, you were a true man of GOD. Always willing to help all he could. Bringing the word of GOD and just a blessing. Well done faithful servant.Take your rest. You will be truly missed..
Elouise Maxwell &Family
April 17, 2022
