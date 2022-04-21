Copelyn Levy Riley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Bishop Copelyn Levy Riley, 80, of 1661 Burke Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Fellowship Deliverance Holiness Church Cemetery, 5610 Columbia Road. The Rev. Dr. Phyllis Riley Sabb is officiating.

Bishop Riley passed away on Friday, April 15, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. The family will be receiving guests from 4 to 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

