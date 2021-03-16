Menu
Costello "Cotton" Dash
Costello 'Cotton' Dash

BRONX, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Costello "Cotton" Dash, 64, of Bronx, New York, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 the family will be receiving limited guests from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday, March 19-20, at 740 Linwood St., Elloree. Masks will be required for persons visiting the residence.

Condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
740 Linwood St., Elloree, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear and just found this listing- i knew Dash very well in the 80s and Bloomies and am saddened greatly by this news. I would like to send the family something so will email for the address.
Sharon Berlan
Work
July 30, 2021
Your Family are in our prayers
Thello and Mary Shingle, Moore, Abraham and Guinyard Family
March 28, 2021
SENDING MY CONDOLENCES TO THE DASH FAMILY. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
Stanley & Annie D. J PELZER & FAMIKY
March 21, 2021
Send I g my deepest Condolences to the Dash Family Sending Much love your way Praying that God Keeps you wrapped in his arms while your going Through this time of bereavement.
Patricia Bailey
March 20, 2021
One of the greatest basketball players at Claflin College, The family of the late Costello Dash, have my deepest condolences, RIP Costello
Janice Washington Hollman
March 20, 2021
Condolences To The Dash Family
Joyce Frazier
Friend
March 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Hilery Burton
Classmate
March 20, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your brother judge Dash y'all are in my prayers
CYNTHIA Davis
March 20, 2021
To family you all have my deepest sympathy.
Carol Keller Cheeseboro
March 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful Man. We will love you and miss you always.
Eugenia Maquez
Coworker
March 19, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy for the loss of your brother. I knew him well and his memory will not be forgotten.
Vernetha Glenn
Friend
March 19, 2021
Costello never stop being my BROTHER-in-laws . He will be missed
Louise Mitchell
March 19, 2021
To our family we are so saddened by the loss of one of the most kind, sweet,loving, caring and giving man we know as "Cotton ". He is going to be greatly miss. To our family we have to keep our heads up and remember the good times, the smiles and the joy he had when he was around. Gone but he will never be forgotten....
Miranda &Family
March 19, 2021
We are saddened by your earthly loss. Our prayers and condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. May God continue to strengthen and comfort.
Patro & Mary Ulmer
March 18, 2021
We are both deeply sadden by your loss, and we want you to know that our thoughts will be with you during the days and weeks ahead.
George Davis
Friend
March 17, 2021
Our sincere condolences to you and family.
Marvin&Lillie
March 16, 2021
