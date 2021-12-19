Menu
Crystal Syree Grant
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Crystal Syree Grant

SPARTANBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Crystal Syree Grant, 36, of 123 Bondable Drive, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Beth Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Ms. Grant passed away Friday, Dec. 17, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 27, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Family may call the residence of her aunt, Mrs. Sylvia Disher, 2077 Big Buck Blvd., Bowman, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Crystal was the sister of one of my nieces it just been a few years ago that I meet her and she seem to be a very sweet person and her mother . So to the family you all have my deepest condolences and I will be praying for the family.
Elnora j. Bryant
January 2, 2022
I worked with Crystal at EOS and she seems like she was a great person. I´m so sad to hear of her passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this very difficult time.
Debbie Selig
Work
December 21, 2021
