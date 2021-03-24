Menu
Curtis Lee Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Curtis Lee Baker

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Curtis Lee Baker, 83, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment in Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg. The Rev. Nathaniel Bonaparte is officiating.

Mr. Baker passed away Saturday, March 20, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call his daughter, Earline Robinson, at 803-378-8174 and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Mar
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
My deepest condolences to the family
Geneva Robinson
March 31, 2021
our deepest condolences to the family
larry c edmonds sr
March 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the family.
Patsy Green-Anderson
March 25, 2021
I would like to offer you and your family. Our deepest most sincere condolences and may the soul of your father rest in peace.
Linda Edmond Kelly
March 24, 2021
Mabelene Baker Collins
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results