Curtis Lee Baker

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Curtis Lee Baker, 83, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment in Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg. The Rev. Nathaniel Bonaparte is officiating.

Mr. Baker passed away Saturday, March 20, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call his daughter, Earline Robinson, at 803-378-8174 and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

