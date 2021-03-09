Daisy Bell (Stroman) Glover

ORANGEBURG -- A graveside service for Daisy Bell (Stroman) Glover, 83, of 434 Lawton Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.

She passed away March 7.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call her daughters, Lillie B. Foxx at 803-629-9930; Gerri Dixon at 940-642-3265; Belvia Rickenbacker at 803-780-0034; and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to [email protected]