Daisy Bell Glover
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

Daisy Bell (Stroman) Glover

ORANGEBURG -- A graveside service for Daisy Bell (Stroman) Glover, 83, of 434 Lawton Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.

She passed away March 7.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call her daughters, Lillie B. Foxx at 803-629-9930; Gerri Dixon at 940-642-3265; Belvia Rickenbacker at 803-780-0034; and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP
Jackie P Mccloud
March 16, 2021
Our deepest condolences. Mrs. Hester Bookhardt family.
Vivian. Bookhardt Johnson
March 13, 2021
May God continue to give you all comfort and strength during this time of sadness.
Tracy and David Adams
March 12, 2021
To: Lillie and Family, I am sorry to learn of Ms. Belle´s demise. May it bring some comfort to you to know that I have you in my thoughts and prayers, It is God that gives the ultimate comfort as you endure the loss of your dear mother. Hold on to the many memories that you shared together as they bring smiles across your face. Ms. Belle is always with you in your heart. Hold on to the hope that you will see her again ... Margaret Dunning Stokes (Covington, GA) O-W Class of `72
Margaret Dunning-Stokes
March 11, 2021
My condolences to Belvia, John; Geraldine, and John on the loss of your mother. We pray your strength in this most difficult time.
Geneva Sharrow
March 10, 2021
My condolences to you and your family, Lillie Bell. Your mom was a sweet lady. My prayers are with you. Continue to trust in God. We love you. Blessings
Dianne Sumpter
March 9, 2021
