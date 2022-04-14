Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dallas F. Jones
FUNERAL HOME
The McDougald Funeral Home - Anderson
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The McDougald Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Dallas F. Jones

ANDERSON -- Pauline Dallas Fairey Jones, age 77, of Anderson, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born February 1, 1945, in Orangeburg, she was the daughter of the late Edison A. Fairey Jr. and Pauline Womack Fairey. Dallas was a graduate of Limestone College and earned her master's degree from Central Michigan University. She was the former department head for medical laboratory technology at Tri-County Technical College retiring after 36 years. She enjoyed flowers, music and being a grandmother. She especially enjoyed attending their sporting events, all while impeccably dressed, wearing her 4-inch heels and full makeup. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Anderson, where she served as an elder and Sunday school teacher.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Wayne Jones; son, Preston Wayne Jones (Katherine); daughter, Ansley Dallas Jones (Lawyer Scott); brother, Edison A. Fairey III; grandchildren, Madison Jane Jones, Kameron Wayne Jones and Kory Preston Jones; and cousins, Diana Johnson and Watt McCain.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 14, 6 to 8 p.m.at McDougald Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Friday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will be at the residence.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting The McDougald Funeral Home website, www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street, Anderson, SC
Apr
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Anderson
302 W. Whitner Street, Anderson, SC
Funeral services provided by:
The McDougald Funeral Home - Anderson
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home - Anderson.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.