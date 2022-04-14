Dallas F. Jones

ANDERSON -- Pauline Dallas Fairey Jones, age 77, of Anderson, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born February 1, 1945, in Orangeburg, she was the daughter of the late Edison A. Fairey Jr. and Pauline Womack Fairey. Dallas was a graduate of Limestone College and earned her master's degree from Central Michigan University. She was the former department head for medical laboratory technology at Tri-County Technical College retiring after 36 years. She enjoyed flowers, music and being a grandmother. She especially enjoyed attending their sporting events, all while impeccably dressed, wearing her 4-inch heels and full makeup. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Anderson, where she served as an elder and Sunday school teacher.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Wayne Jones; son, Preston Wayne Jones (Katherine); daughter, Ansley Dallas Jones (Lawyer Scott); brother, Edison A. Fairey III; grandchildren, Madison Jane Jones, Kameron Wayne Jones and Kory Preston Jones; and cousins, Diana Johnson and Watt McCain.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 14, 6 to 8 p.m.at McDougald Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Friday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will be at the residence.

