Damaien Garner

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Damaien Garner, 26, of 259 Jack Branch Road, Santee, will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, 104 Old Place Court, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. Raymond Smith is officiating.

Mr. Garner passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Friends and family may visit his mother, Annie Mae Garner, 7637 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.