Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Damaien Garner
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC

Damaien Garner

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Damaien Garner, 26, of 259 Jack Branch Road, Santee, will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, 104 Old Place Court, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. Raymond Smith is officiating.

Mr. Garner passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Friends and family may visit his mother, Annie Mae Garner, 7637 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, SC
Sep
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Dantzler Cemetery
104 Old Place Court, Santee, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Santee.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Garner. Such a fine young man. I pray that God will keep him in his memory so he might be resurrected on the last day.
M. Jones
Other
September 19, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathy to you during this time. Our prayers and blessings are with you.
Uncle Berben and Aunt Nicki
Family
September 16, 2021
My Condolences go out to the Garner Family, may God keep y'all in our prayers
Ervin Edmonds Jr.
Family
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results