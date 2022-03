Daniel Harvey Garrick Sr.

COPE -- A memorial service for Daniel Harvey Garrick Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. George Baptist Church in Orangeburg, with the Rev. Steve Dees and the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

