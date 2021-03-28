Menu
Daniel Lynn Van Benschoten
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021

Daniel Lynn Van Benschoten

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Daniel Lynn Van Benschoten, age 42, of 57OO Netherfield Court, Apt. 1O3, Fredericksburg, Va., died March 10, 2021, of natural causes.

Daniel was born Dec. 31, 1978, in Columbia, S.C., the son of the late Ellen Gleaton and Lynn Van Benschoten. He is survived by his brother, Brian (Tammy) of Mineral, Va.; niece, Heather M. Virts; nephews, Chet and Seth Van Benschoten; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Daniel was raised in Bowman, S.C., where he attended and graduated from Bowman Academy. He worked in construction with Jacobs Engineering for a few years, then moved to Clemson to major in English. While at Clemson, he made many friends and worked at Tiger Town Tavern. Daniel loved Clemson and followed the football team with excitement.

After Clemson, he moved back to Bowman to work with friends at a local farm for several years. He

eventually moved to Virginia to be closer to family. For the past several years he worked for Geico as an insurance underwriter.

Daniel was known for his curiosity and love of challenges. He enjoyed strategy games, crosswords, and learning and teaching new things. Cooking and trying new recipes was a pleasure, as was reading, a favorite pastime.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 28, 2021.
Very sorry about the loss of Daniel...Brian, pls let me know if there is anything I can do....prayers are already lifted for you and the family
Lee Cowan
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Vicki bechtel
March 28, 2021
