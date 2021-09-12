Menu
Daniel Derrick "Dan" Warner Jr.
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Daniel "Dan" Derrick Warner Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Daniel "Dan" Derrick Warner Jr., 65, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St, Orangeburg. The Rev. Marie Ray will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Dan was born on Feb. 8, 1956, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Daniel D. Warner Sr. and the late Loretta G. Warner. Dan was a 1974 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He was retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years of service as a rural letter carrier. He enjoyed traveling, but his passion was his family. He was predeceased by his parents and a daughter, Dana McDaniel.

Survivors include his daughter, Jan O. Warner; grandchildren, Tyler Tschantre, Kara Driggers, Danielle Warner, Paris McDaniel, Michael McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Carter Padgett, Liam Padgett; brothers, Chris Warner, Steve Warner (Lisa), Randy Warner; nephews, C.J. Warner, Stevie Warner and his companion, Mike Bombard.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 56 Cope, SC 29038-0056.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Sep
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
2720 Broughton St, Orangeburg, SC
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We had so much fun catching up on the last trip we took this yr. U always made us laugh. Will miss u so much love always
Jo Ann Ray Etheredge
Family
September 12, 2021
