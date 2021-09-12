Daniel "Dan" Derrick Warner Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Daniel "Dan" Derrick Warner Jr., 65, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St, Orangeburg. The Rev. Marie Ray will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Dan was born on Feb. 8, 1956, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Daniel D. Warner Sr. and the late Loretta G. Warner. Dan was a 1974 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He was retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years of service as a rural letter carrier. He enjoyed traveling, but his passion was his family. He was predeceased by his parents and a daughter, Dana McDaniel.

Survivors include his daughter, Jan O. Warner; grandchildren, Tyler Tschantre, Kara Driggers, Danielle Warner, Paris McDaniel, Michael McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Carter Padgett, Liam Padgett; brothers, Chris Warner, Steve Warner (Lisa), Randy Warner; nephews, C.J. Warner, Stevie Warner and his companion, Mike Bombard.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 56 Cope, SC 29038-0056.

