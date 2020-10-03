Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Danny Zalon Hodson

Danny Zalon Hodson

ORANGEBURG -- Danny Zalon Hodson, 72, of Orangeburg, died Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence near Four Holes Swamp.

Danny was a lifelong hunter and fisherman whose love for the beauty of nature fueled his desire to live as close to it as possible.

He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mabel Hodson and his beloved brother Charles Jr. (Stumpy).

He is survived by his sons, Clayton (Bobbie) and Justin (Cynthia), and seven grandchildren.

The family will be holding a private dedication service and ask that any memorials be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.