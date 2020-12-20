Daren Leroy Rodney

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Daren Leroy Rodney, 50, of 5331 Five Chop Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec, 23, 2020, in the New Faith Community Church cemetery, Tee Vee Road, Elloree. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected]

Friends may call the funeral home.