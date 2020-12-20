Menu
The Times and Democrat
Daren Leroy Rodney
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Daren Leroy Rodney

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Daren Leroy Rodney, 50, of 5331 Five Chop Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec, 23, 2020, in the New Faith Community Church cemetery, Tee Vee Road, Elloree. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected]

Friends may call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street, Elloree, SC
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Faith Community Church Cemetery
Tee Vee Rd., Elloree, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
