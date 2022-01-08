Menu
Darrick Williams
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Darrick Williams

CORDOVA -- Darrick Williams, 45, of 118 Principal Court, died Jan. 4, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneral home.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
My condolences to the family. I stand with you all in prayer.
Reginald Keitt
January 9, 2022
My condolences to the family and to daybriana on the loss of her dad
Erin Johnson (EJ)
January 8, 2022
My condolences to u and your family
Cheryl frazier and family
Friend
January 8, 2022
Sending my prayer for peace upon all understands and the strength to go on while holding tight to all the memories that he created with each of us. Darrick "Disco" Williams was love and will be missed by all of us.
Youndia A Prince
Family
January 8, 2022
