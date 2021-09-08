Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Boatwright Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

David Boatwright Jr.

SPRINGFIELD -- The graveside service for decorated Army veteran, Mr. David Boatwright Jr., 74, of Springfield, will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield.

He passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Mr. Boatwright was a voting advocate, especially, for the people in the communities of Orangeburg County. He was also an active member of Samaria Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy B. Boatwright of the home; three children; and many other loving relatives.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive visitors at Dee and Dave's Place, 1539 Springfield Road in Springfield from 5 to 8 p.m. The family asks that visitors please wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Prayers, warm regards, and deepest sympathy from our family to yours.
Marvin Kennerly
Friend
September 12, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences during your time of loss. We pray that the love of God will comfort you and give you peace. Allow the joy of the Lord to be your strength as you encounter the days ahead. Stay encouraged. God Bless.
Johnnie May and Omar Ishmal
September 12, 2021
Losing the one you love is never easy, so I'm praying for you, for peace, for comfort, and whatever you need right now. Please accept my deepest condolences Dorothy. May Peace be with you as you move forward.
Erline Ishmal
School
September 10, 2021
though a lot of david Dee
john SUTTERFIELDsorry for your loss Dee though a lot of david
Friend
September 10, 2021
Mr. David Will be miss from the McKinley Rd. He made Sure when time to vote. Anything we did not understand We would call him. Condolences to Dee & family
Mildred & Barbara Clark
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am praying your strength and God's peace during this time of loss. David was such a BLESSING to my parents and the community at large. I have fond memories of him visiting them and most recently after dad's death. "Annie, "Buster," and my parents enjoyed fishing and other activities for many years. David picked up the mantle in other ways. Be Blessed, hold on to the fond memories, and continue his legacy. With Love, Brenda Brailey
Brenda Brailey
September 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences to DeDe and family. God continue to bless and strengthen you through this time of bereavement and forever.
Betty Williams Jenkins
September 8, 2021
Praying for the family
Foris Quattlebaum
Friend
September 8, 2021
Praying for all. May memories of David give you comfort.
Donna Kennerly Jacobs
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results