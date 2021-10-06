Menu
David Alan Dawson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

David Alan Dawson Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. David Alan Dawson Jr., 53, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Richard Ehrhardt will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the memorial service.

David was born on July 31, 1968, in Alexandria, La., the son of David A. Dawson Sr. and the late Margaret Myers. He was a member of Edisto Baptist Church. David found great joy in helping others. He loved cooking and being with his family. He will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his mother; aunt, Patricia Jacobs; and a cousin, Denise Rowell Skipper.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Melissa Dawson of the home; brothers, Kenneth Dawson of Orangeburg, Travis (Dena) Dawson of Orangeburg, Howard (Trish) Gaudet of Louisiana, Butch (Meghann) Gaudet of Louisiana, Dakota Dawson of California; sisters, Tonya Dawson of Bowman, Sondra Gaudet of Florida, Tina Gartman of Orangeburg, Savannah Dawson of Cross; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may come by the residence of Charles Edgemon, 129 Oakmont Drive, Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to Edisto Baptist Church, c/o Kenneth Hughes, 3566 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
Oct
8
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sad to hear of David´s passing . We worked together at Cintas , he was always such a wonderful person and we all looked forward to him bringing in food He was a wonderful cook !! Prayers for his family .
Diane Williams
Work
October 7, 2021
You will be greatly missed! Still seems unreal. You were such am inspiration and someone many looked up to. Love and miss you! Fly high my sweet cousin.
Robert and Patricia Fulton and Britton
October 6, 2021
Prayers for strength and peace for the family. You will be missed!
Angela Barfield
October 6, 2021
