David Fields Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. David Fields Jr., 78, of 478 Murray Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. Stephens, United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Dominique Best is officiating.

Mr. Fields passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home, however; condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Shaunice Van Allen, at 803-570-1655.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

