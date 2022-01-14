Menu
David Fields Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

David Fields Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. David Fields Jr., 78, of 478 Murray Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. Stephens, United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Dominique Best is officiating.

Mr. Fields passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home, however; condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Shaunice Van Allen, at 803-570-1655.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shaun ice , Sending Sincere Prayers To You & Your Family at this time. To God belongs all the Glory . I remember how you cared for your Parents. They will continue to watch over you & your family. Let Joy Of LORD Be Your STRENGTH.
Mrs. Jackie Thomas
January 20, 2022
My condolences to the family
Gladys. Davis
Friend
January 19, 2022
A truly great man to all who encountered him. A kind soul given a new assignment by God and finally together with Aunt Chetyl
Robert Little
January 15, 2022
My condolences to the family
Gladys. Davis
Friend
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results