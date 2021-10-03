David Hill Jeffcoat Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- David Hill Jeffcoat Jr., 95, of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Jeffcoat was born on Oct. 7, 1925, in Norway. He was the son of the late David Hill Jeffcoat Sr. and the late Sara Carson Jeffcoat. He served his country in WWII in the United States Navy and later retired from the National Guard. Mr. Jeffcoat was the oldest active founding member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. He was also a Master Mason with the Progress Masonic Lodge for 75 years.

He leaves behind his daughters, Mary Bruce Bagwell of Lexington, Laura Zelenak (Randy) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Leslie Proctor (Ray) of Lexington, Nicholas Zelenak of Tennessee; Crystal Shingler Birdsong (Jeff) of Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Proctor, Claire Proctor, Ty Kinsey, Amber Kinsey; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend and companion, Carmen Stillinger.

He was predeceased by his wives, Ann Thomas Jeffcoat, Virginia Hildabrand Jeffcoat; son, Gary Jeffcoat; brothers, George Jeffcoat, Gerald Jeffcoat and a son-in-law, Carl Bagwell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Cindy Muncie will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC's guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Nicholas Zelenak, Wyatt Proctor, Ray Proctor Jr., Danny Smoak, Ty Kinsey and J.W. Smoak.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrews U.M.C. at 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

