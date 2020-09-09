David Lauren Bolin

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for David Lauren Bolin, 77, of Springfield and Franklin, North Carolina, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Springfield, with the Rev. Jared Pemper and the Rev. Brian Browning officiating; burial will follow in the Springfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Folk Funeral Home, Williston. Memorial contributions may be given to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 28648. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.

David passed away Monday, Sept. 7.

Born in Springfield, he was a son of the late Asbur L. "Bo J" Bolin and Norma Rutland Bolin. He was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church in Franklin and retired from 6 – R, having worked in telecommunications. He attended North Carolina State University, where he received a lapidary certificate; he enjoyed cutting gemstones and refinishing furniture. He was an avid Gamecock fan and loved spending his days most recently on the front porch listening to Southern gospel music.

Survivors include his wife, Tammi Smalley Bolin of the home; a daughter, Rebecca B. (Rufus C.) Morgan of Springfield; a son, Henry David (Christy) Bolin Sr. of Lexington; grandchildren Rachel M. (Tripp) Hylton, Rebecca M. (Russell) Zorn, Roxanne M. (Trent) Still, Henry David Bolin Jr. and Harrison Thomas Bolin; great-grandchildren Jude Still, Ames Still and Walt Zorn; a sister, Judith B. (Wilmer) Collins of Blackville; sister-in-law Nancy Bolin of Aiken; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Asbur L. "Al" Bolin Jr.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.