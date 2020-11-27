David Washington

ORANGEBURG -- Rev. David Washington, 93, of 735 Gadsden St., Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence. Condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Mamie Miller, at (803) 534-7534, (803) 860-0638, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com