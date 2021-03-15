Debbie Ann Greene

CORDOVA -- Debbie Ann Greene, 62, of 222 Joe Paul Drive, died March 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com