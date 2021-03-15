Menu
The Times and Democrat
Debbie Ann Greene
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Debbie Ann Greene

CORDOVA -- Debbie Ann Greene, 62, of 222 Joe Paul Drive, died March 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2021.
My deepest condolences to the family.
Vivian Bookhardt Johnson
March 21, 2021
The Briggman Family Frances, R
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your Loss sympathy goes out to the family. Debbie was a very sweet person RIP u will be miss.
Frankielane R Briggman Inabinet
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss my deepest sympathy Debbie was a sweet person RIP LindaFrederick
Linda M Frederick
March 15, 2021
Oh GOD You will really be miss but GOD knows best so take your rest now an you have been so good to us we love an will miss you . Love Cookie Step Jr an SHAE
Ruth Busby
March 15, 2021
