Delores Jeter

Mrs. Delores Jeter, 76, of 54 Sunset St., Blackville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Augusta University Hospital, Augusta, Ga.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of her granddaughter, Kelsea Hallinquest, 34 Hillcrest St., Blackville. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.