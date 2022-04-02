Menu
Delores Thompson Sellers
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Delores Thompson Sellers

ELLOREE -- Ms. Delores Thompson Sellers, 74, of 1441 Felderville Road, Elloree, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily; masks are required for entry.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 2, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.