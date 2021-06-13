Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delores Summers
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Delores Summers

BOWMAN – Funeral services for Delores Summers, 75, of 8329 Charleston Highway, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Covenant United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Friday, June 11, at The Oaks following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

Friends may call at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin (Lakekia) Lewis, 1566 Dunes St., Oranngeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m., and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With Deepest Sympathy May God's love heal your sorrow and may His peace replace your heartache with loving memories.
Eartha J. Mosley and Daugther
Family
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results