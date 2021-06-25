Menu
Delores Utsey
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Delores Utsey

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Delores Utsey, 57, of 692 Windmill Way, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died June 17 at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
Glover's Funeral Home
To the Utsey family you have my deepest condolences during your time of bereavement my prayers are contuinely with you all praying for your strengths during this time.be bless
Patricia Bailey
June 29, 2021
It was my knowing such a awesome an strong person. I'm sending my love and condolences to the family. Rest on my beautiful sister
Babyboy Ron G
Family
June 26, 2021
Our Sincere Codolences,I will miss you welcome home.
Mr.Mrs John D MillerJr.
Work
June 25, 2021
