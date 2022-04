Deloris Jenkins

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mrs. Deloris Jenkins, 74, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Mrs. Jenkins passed away Sunday, Dec. 13.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.