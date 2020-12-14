Menu
Delvin Lee Earl "Big Bubba" Carson Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Delvin Lee Earl "Big Bubba" Carson Sr.

ORANGEBURG --

Delvin Lee Earl "Big Bubba" Carson Sr., 43, of 2061 Roberts St., died Dec. 13, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


43 Entries
Our sincere condolences are extended to the family of "Big Bubba!" He was a wonderful, person who shared Songs of Praise with joy and love. Praying your family's strength.
Ida & George Walters
December 27, 2020
Very sorry to learn about my brother Delvin leaving this world. Very glad by the blood of Jesus about the sure hope I will see him again...
Douglas Thomas
December 25, 2020
To The Carson Family, My Family. My Deepest Sympathy. May God continued to Strengthen you all during this sad time. Bubba you will be missed on this side, but never in my Heart. One day in Paradise my cousin will pay for it all. Sleep well my Cousin. For you´re only in a Resting Place until the Son of man come. For when he comes to gather his Children, we shall Crown him together. And then we All shall live with him forever more in Heaven Together. Sleep Well Bubba
Evangelist Michell Tucker
December 21, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family
Jacci Lynn Hamilton
December 21, 2020
Praying for the family....Loved to hear him sing!! Sing on that HEAVENLY CHOIR!!!
Arietta Ramey
December 21, 2020
Rest In Peace cuz you will be truly missed
Linda Johnson
December 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy. May God give you everything you need during this time.
Gloria Odoms
December 20, 2020
My condolences goes out to the families of the late Big Bubba. I didn´t know him personally, but through friends. I know for sure he had a wonderful voice. I can guarantee that he will be using his voice with God. Families keep y´all head up and believe we all will see each other one day soon. Love you all and God Bless
Rose Darby
December 20, 2020
To the Carson family. You have my deepest sympathy and condolences, may God keep and strengthen you.
Eartha Felder Coulter
December 20, 2020
Prayers and condolences.
Antoinette Brown
December 20, 2020
We love and will miss you Bubba you truly left a great legacy, rest in the arms of Christ cuz.

Love J.R. and Family
Abraham Green
Family
December 20, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy is sent to the Carson family. Put your trust in Jesus. He will see you through. GOD Bless You.
Sandra B Salley
December 20, 2020
Sending our prayers, love and condolences to the family!!! May God give you peace in such a difficult time
Regina Gibson (Spirit) Columbia, SC
December 20, 2020
My deep Condolences to the Family´s God Bless
Sarah Rhodes
December 20, 2020
He is over there where all singer´s get together and enjoy one another.Rest easy,
The Miller family
December 19, 2020
God bless "Big Bubba" I know he is heaven singing for Jesus! Miss you my friend. And God Bless the entire Carson family.
Perry Hardin
December 19, 2020
My heart goes out to the Carson family. A great spirit has left this earth and is now among the angels. The Carson family loved him but our heavenly Father loves him best. Know that you will see him again and he is well in GOD's care. With my deepest sympathy to the family. GOD BLESS YOU Trina Sims
Trina Sims
December 19, 2020
Dear family,We are saddened to hear of Our big cousin's passing. Our hearts pour for you at this time. May God continue to keep you strong during your time of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Wendy and Pam
December 19, 2020
SEND MY CONDOLENCES TOO THE FAMILY PRAYING THAT GOD WILL GIVE YOU STRENGTH AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU .IM GOING TO MISS MY SPIRITUAL BROTHER SO MUCH RIP MY DEAR FRIEND SINGING IN HEAVEN .
Cynthina A darby
December 18, 2020
With heartfelt condolences and much love sent to the family. I remember when we were all on the youth choir at Andrew Chapel, and it amazed me how someone so young could sing the way Bubba sang a song,and now as an adult I realized that he was anointed. I pray that God will give you the peace of God that surpasses all understanding. To God be all the glory for the life that he lived,and the eternal life that he gained. Loving you all the way from VA. -"Mimi"
Green Franki
December 17, 2020
With much love to my family. I pray GODS peace love and comfort be upon you. I will always remember how GOD blessed Bubba to sing praises to HIM
Darlene Keitt...Candi
December 17, 2020
Big Bubba, we'll miss you. You always knew how to touch any and everyone's heart, and you always showed them how much Christ loves us all through your words and songs. I'll miss you. Love you forever cuz!
Jacquelyn Carson
December 16, 2020
To the Carson family sending our deepest sympathy and prayers and that the Lord gives you all the strength to get through this difficult time.
Tonya Williams
December 16, 2020
To The Carson Family My Deepest Heartfelt Condolences May God Keep The Family In Your Hour of Bereavement.
Shirley Davis Thomas
December 16, 2020
MY PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY. WAS A GOOD FRIEND. WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.
JESSE GARRICK
December 16, 2020
Get your rest cousin you've Gain your heavenly wings now you can sing with the angels.
Nicole Jefferson
December 15, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the Carson family on the loss of your dear father.
Sharon D Daniels=¤
December 15, 2020
Condolence and prayers from the Carson-Isaac family to the Carson-Shuler family. Peace and love always!
Raymond and Hattie Carson Isaac
December 15, 2020
My heart aches to see such a great Icon of Big Bubba and the Eternal Harmonizers leave us but God knows what is best take your rest Sir
Roger Bowman
December 15, 2020
My Condolences to his children and family and love u bubba truly will be missed
Trell Whetstone
December 15, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Lou West
December 15, 2020
My condolences to the family. I will miss him saying hello cuz. My prayers goes out especially to his children and grands. Bubba a job well done. My mother pray for me. Sing in heaven.
Geneva H. Sharrow
December 14, 2020
I'm deeply sorry for your loss. I will keep your family in prayers and lifted up in the mighty Name Of Jesus
Clarence Frazier Jr.
December 14, 2020
I wanna offer my condolences to the Carson family, also wanna say bubba was a long time friend of mine and he truly will be missed luv u my friend.
Shauna Brigman
December 14, 2020
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy . Bubba and I go way back too elementary and I will truly miss my friend May he Rest In Peace!
Hope Harrison
December 14, 2020
The Family has My Deepest Sympathy and Prayers...This so Hard to Believe, Big Bubba will be greatly miss He is now gone home to sing in Gods Heavenly Choir...RIP Delvin aka Big Bubba..
David Franklin
December 14, 2020
God its hard to believe that big Bubba is gone your going to be missing by all who knew and love you sleep on Bubba God loves you best another angel gone to soon
Patricia Bailey
December 14, 2020
Sorry to hear about my BIG BROTHER I miss not singing with you but we will sing again together one sweet day rest you fought a good fight. Your nieces miss Love and miss you.
Chaneier H Duffie
December 14, 2020
My prayers go out to my family ! Words can not express how I feel! Bubba I will miss your voice and your smile! Family Hold on to God´s unchanging hands!
Avis Gillard and Family
December 14, 2020
You are never alone when you have the love and support of those around you. My prayer for you at this time is one of peace and comfort as you celebrate the life of someone very special to us, "Big Bubba". During your times of trial and suffering, remember God is carrying you! God will never leave you!
Georgette Hart, O-W High School
December 14, 2020
I'm sorry for your lost I will miss you my cuzz
Donàld Johnson
December 14, 2020
PRAYING FOR YOUR FAMILY LOSS MAY GOD WRAP HIS EVERLASTING ARMS AROUND YOUR FAMILY
SARAH MYERS
December 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Carson's family my you find strength during this difficult time.Rip Delvin aka Big Bubba
Louise Plush
December 14, 2020
