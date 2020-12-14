Delvin Lee Earl "Big Bubba" Carson Sr.
ORANGEBURG --
Delvin Lee Earl "Big Bubba" Carson Sr., 43, of 2061 Roberts St., died Dec. 13, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com