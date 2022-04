Demetra Donaldson Toomer

DENMARK -- Mrs. Demetra Donaldson Toomer, 47, of Denmark, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Denmark. A repast will be held immediately following the service at 60 Dogwood Ave., Denmark.

All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.