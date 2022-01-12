Menu
Dennis Earl Grooms
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
2515 Lowcounty Highway
Ehrhardt, SC

Dennis Earl Grooms

EHRHARDT – Petty Officer 1st Class Dennis Earl Grooms, United States Navy (Ret.), age 62, a lifelong resident of the Ehrhardt and Bamberg communities, entered into rest Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022, at his home in Morristown, Tennessee.

Born Sept. 19, 1959, in Bamberg, he was a son of Mrs. Ernestine Frye and the late Mr. James Grooms. He entered the United States Navy and served until his retirement. He always shared a passion for the Great Smoky Mountains and made his home there nearly two years ago. Dennis was faithful in his service to his country and even after his retirement everything he done he did with his beloved military in mind. He also dearly loved his two Staffordshire Terriers, Ziggy and Ragnar.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Ehrhardt are a son, Christopher Shannon Grooms of North Charleston; a daughter, Crystal Nicole Grooms of North Charleston; his companion, Linda McMillan; a brother, Phillip Grooms of Bamberg; a sister, Sandra Hutto of Ehrhardt; and two grandchildren, Sarai Jordyn Grooms and Chase Nicholas Grooms.

Funeral services with military honors will be conducted 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, from the graveside in South End Cemetery, South Carlisle Street, Bamberg.

The family will receive friends from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock this Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Brice W. Herndon Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, 803-267-1971.

Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
2515 Lowcounty Highway, Ehrhardt, SC
Jan
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
South End Cemetery
South Carlisle Street, Bamberg, SC
Fair winds and following seas shipmate. Boatswains Mate First Class Petty Officer Retired Owens salute you!
Eric Owens
January 16, 2022
Deepest condolences Thoughts and prayers are with the family Class of 77
Judy Halmon
January 13, 2022
Got to know Dennis many years ago at Hardee´s in Bamberg. I enjoyed his friendship .
Tonie A Holman
Friend
January 12, 2022
