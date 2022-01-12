Dennis Earl Grooms

EHRHARDT – Petty Officer 1st Class Dennis Earl Grooms, United States Navy (Ret.), age 62, a lifelong resident of the Ehrhardt and Bamberg communities, entered into rest Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022, at his home in Morristown, Tennessee.

Born Sept. 19, 1959, in Bamberg, he was a son of Mrs. Ernestine Frye and the late Mr. James Grooms. He entered the United States Navy and served until his retirement. He always shared a passion for the Great Smoky Mountains and made his home there nearly two years ago. Dennis was faithful in his service to his country and even after his retirement everything he done he did with his beloved military in mind. He also dearly loved his two Staffordshire Terriers, Ziggy and Ragnar.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Ehrhardt are a son, Christopher Shannon Grooms of North Charleston; a daughter, Crystal Nicole Grooms of North Charleston; his companion, Linda McMillan; a brother, Phillip Grooms of Bamberg; a sister, Sandra Hutto of Ehrhardt; and two grandchildren, Sarai Jordyn Grooms and Chase Nicholas Grooms.

Funeral services with military honors will be conducted 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, from the graveside in South End Cemetery, South Carlisle Street, Bamberg.

The family will receive friends from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock this Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Brice W. Herndon Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, 803-267-1971.

