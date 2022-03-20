Denoris Gilyard

BRANCHVILLE -- Graveside services for Denoris Gilyard, 66, of 378 Holly Hock Road, Branchville, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at New Branch Baptist Church (formerly Canaan Baptist), 602 Canaan Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. David Royster officiating. Burial will be in New Branch Church Cemetery.

Mr. Gilyard died Saturday, March 19, at Doctor's Hospital of Augusta, Ga.

He graduated from Branchville High School, a member of the class of 1975.

A public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines governed by the CDC during viewing and at graveside services.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, is entrusted with the arrangements.