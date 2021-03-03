Menu
Deryl Fogle Ard
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Deryl Fogle Ard

COPE -- Deryl Fogle Ard, 72, of Cope, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, in the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID 19. Masks will be required.

Mrs. Ard was born Oct. 5, 1948, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late John Fogle and the late Nell Ott Fogle.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Ard; granddaughter, Alexus Arnold; brother, Johnny E. Fogle (Joyce); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
