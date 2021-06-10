Menu
Desiree Senetra Salley
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Desiree Senetra Salley

WILLISTON -- The funeral service for Ms. Desiree Senetra Salley, 33, of 3922 Dunbarton Road in Williston, will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Oakey Spring Baptist Church in Salley, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth C. Perkins Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Salley passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.

The viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence.

Please adhere to the CDC guidelines when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2021.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
ROPHEKA CARES LLC
June 15, 2021
The families have my Deepest Sympathies and may God bring comfort & Peace
Anne
June 15, 2021
Sending love, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Lynn Freeman
June 12, 2021
You all have my deepest and sincere sympathy. So, so sorry for your loss. May God wrap his arms around you all and provide the strength needed. God is Able to do all things!!!
Gloria Breland
June 12, 2021
Queen Elizabeth Thomas~Bryant
Family
June 11, 2021
Queen Elizabeth Thomas~Bryant
Family
June 11, 2021
Queen Elizabeth Thomas~Bryant
Family
June 11, 2021
Dearest CousinDesireeYou are Indeed a Beautiful Angel nowFought a Good Fight. We share a Birthday on June 6I will Always Remember and will be wearing my Birthday Girl Pen and Bought one for you too and A Sash. Happy Birthday on Earthand in HeavenDevoted Mom Debra Son and your Big Family already Miss you. God Will give Strength to say Goodbye for now but not Forever..Take your Rest and see you again in HeavenCousin Queen Lee andDot
Queen Elizabeth Thomas~Bryant
Family
June 11, 2021
My heart goes out to you and your family, may God give you strength to endure during this difficult time. She was such a Beautiful young lady.
Sara Bias
Other
June 11, 2021
Sending love and condolences during your time of loss. May the Lord give you strength and comfort.
Simmons Family
Friend
June 11, 2021
With deep sympathy my prayers are with you and your family on the loss of your love one may you find strength and comfort during your loss lean toward God for all your strength he will guide you through all your pain and hurt.Her memories will always be remember
Louise Plush
Work
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results