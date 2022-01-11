Diane Amanda Grant

BOWIE, Md. -- Graveside services for Ms. Diane Amanda Grant, 60, of Penny Parker Lane, Bowie, Maryland, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with interment to follow.

Ms. Grant passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, in Maryland.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask

