Diane Amanda Grant
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Diane Amanda Grant

BOWIE, Md. -- Graveside services for Ms. Diane Amanda Grant, 60, of Penny Parker Lane, Bowie, Maryland, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with interment to follow.

Ms. Grant passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, in Maryland.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask

Condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2022.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
My deepest sympathy for the family. We went to school together in Orangeburg, and we missed connecting in MD, where I lived for 10 years, not far from Bowie. Rest In Peace Classmate. Z
ZACHARY BOLDEN
School
January 16, 2022
Condolences and prayers to the Tyler and Grant families. I knew Diane from high school. She was a lovely young lady, full of life. May her sweet memory live on in the lives of those who knew her.
Roberta H. Seegars
School
January 14, 2022
Sending condolences to the family. Diane Grant was a woman who knew what she wanted out of life and knew how to go get it. She accomplished everything she set her mind on. Her most cherished accomplishments was her sons Nathaniel and Cameron. She loved y´all more than life itself. And the xtra spice was her grandson, she was so excited about being a grandmother. I will truly miss my dear faithful friend. Always had an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on and the wisdom to encourage people.
Colleen Kemp
January 14, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Tyler & Grant Family. Diane was a sweet young lady. I always love her spirit from the time I met her in school. We were classmates and the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 79 will deeply miss her as well. We pray you all strength in the Lord and lean on him to get you through this most difficult time, Andre we have you in prayer also a former school mate, We walk home together many days from Belleville Middle School.
Geneva Haigler Sharrow
School
January 11, 2022
