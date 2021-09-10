Menu
Dianne Hamilton
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Dianne Hamilton

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Dianne Hamilton, 64, of 1108 Waterspring Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Hercules Wright is officiating.

Ms. Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit the residence or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a brilliant mind she had.
Ted Anastopoulo
September 18, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, sending prayers to you all .
Barbara A Burgess
September 18, 2021
My condolences to you and your family. May God give you peace and strength during your time of bereavement. So sorry for your lost.
Jarie King
Family
September 17, 2021
So very sorry to hear about the passing of my schoolmate. I´m praying for strength and healing for the family. Always remember God is able to carry u/us through every situation. It´s believing and trusting in his word. To God be the Glory forever amen.
Debra Brown Nelson Wardlaw
School
September 17, 2021
Sending prayers to your family from St.Matthews Class of 1975 we love you
Karen Bryant Stroman
September 17, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley Guinyard
Friend
September 11, 2021
My condolences to the family
Gladys. Davis
Family
September 10, 2021
