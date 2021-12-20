Menu
Dianne Shuler Powers
FUNERAL HOME
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd
Holly Hill, SC

Dianne Shuler Powers

PROVIDENCE -- Dianne Shuler Powers, 75, of the Providence community, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at Island Cemetery, 224 Nonnie Curve Road, Santee, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 2pm. The family will receive friends following the service.

Pallbearers will be Berton Aull, Rob Miller, Cleveland Long, Matt Fields, Thomas Mitchum, Mac Bell, Dougie Shuler and Trey McGriff.

Dianne is the daughter of the late Otis Norman Shuler and Mildred Felkel Shuler. She was a lifelong member and very active at Elloree First Baptist Church where she loved volunteering, singing in the choir, and helping with the Ladies Luncheons. Dianne enjoyed gardening at her home, Lilliedale, with her husband of 40 years and best friend. She loved to decorate, entertain, sew, and most importantly spoil her four grandchildren - the jewels in her crown. She was retired from the Regional Medical Center's Respiratory Care Department where she served as supervisor for many years. She was successful through all aspects of life, but especially being a good wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Dianne is survived by her husband, Leon Powers, of the home; son, Tripp (Leigh) McElveen, of Sumter; daughter, Robin (Rob) Miller, of Leesville; brother, Donald Shuler, of Sumter; sister, Mary Hope (Harry) Fields, of Charleston; grandchildren, Haile McElveen, Caroline McElveen, Abby Aull and Berton Aull; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Magnolias of Santee and Edisto Hospice of Orangeburg. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL or Catch The Vision International, PO Box 2586, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 20, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the family, Dianne was a beautiful person whom I worked with at the Regional Medical Center.
Debra Colter
Work
December 20, 2021
