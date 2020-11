Dillard Hughes Jr.

RIDGEVILLE -- Graveside services for Dillard Hughes Jr., 72, of Ridgeville, will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 12 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Dorchester, with the Rev. George F. Goodwin officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m.

