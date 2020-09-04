Dixie Rochelle Stafford Hay

ORANGEBURG -- Dixie Rochelle Stafford Hay, R.N., 84, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Rev. J. Frank Hay Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dixie was born in Snow Hill, N.C., to the late Willie Stafford and the late Maebelle Carraway Stafford. She received her nursing degree from Parkview Hospital School of Nursing, Rocky Mount, N.C. and retired as a nurse from Edisto School District. Dixie was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Donald Glen Hay (Kathy) of Elmer, N.J., and Robert Franklin Hay (Deborah) of Cordova; a daughter, Susan Hay Zeigler (Eddie) of Orangeburg; two grandchildren, Erin Zeigler Fink (Josh) and Loren M. Zeigler; two great-grandchildren, Joseph C. Fink and Oliver John Fink; brothers, Fred Stafford (Rachael) of Virginia, Frank Stafford (Hazel) of Virginia and Jack Stafford (Jean) of North Carolina; sisters, Lily Boyette, Carolyn Thigpen (Earl), Mary Stafford and Rose Kahler, all of North Carolina.

Memorials may be sent to the Southern Baptist Cooperative Programs, 901 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203; Orangeburg Baptist Association, P.O. Box 1649, Orangeburg, SC 29116; or Grove Park Hospice, P.O. Box 701, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

